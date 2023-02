Embedded Executive: Stan Schneider, CEO, RTI

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Five years ago, the experts said that autonomous-drive vehicles were five years out. Now, five years later, they still appear to be five years out? Why is that?

To try to get to the bottom of the issue, I spoke to someone who knows far more about the technology than me, Stan Schneider, the CEO of RTI on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.