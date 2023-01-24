Quectel Offers ASIL Solutions for ADAS
January 24, 2023
News
Quectel Wireless Solutions released its advanced automotive safety integrity levels (ASIL) solution for optimal precision and reliability for deterministic in-lane positioning with level ASIL B for ADAS and AD systems. The platform leverages the Quectel’s LG69T-AB automotive module supporting Trimble software positioning engine, Trimble RTX correction service, the ST Micro ASIL-rated TeseoAPP GNSS chipset, and the Murata SCHA600 ASIL inertial measurement unit (IMU).
“We’re excited to demonstrate this advanced ASIL solution. The interoperability of Quectel’s leading hardware with Trimble’s industry-leading software and service enables us to deliver an advanced positioning solution that will ensure optimal precision, availability, and reliability for all automotive OEM and tier-one manufacturers,” added Mark Murray, Vice President Sales – GNSS and Automotive, Quectel Wireless Solutions.
For more information, visit www.quectel.com.