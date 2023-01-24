Quectel Offers ASIL Solutions for ADAS

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Quectel Quectel Wireless Solutions released its advanced automotive safety integrity levels (ASIL) solution for optimal precision and reliability for deterministic in-lane positioning with level ASIL B for ADAS and AD systems. The platform leverages the Quectel’s LG69T-AB automotive module supporting Trimble software positioning engine, Trimble RTX correction service, the ST Micro ASIL-rated TeseoAPP GNSS chipset, and the Murata SCHA600 ASIL inertial measurement unit (IMU).

“We’re excited to demonstrate this advanced ASIL solution. The interoperability of Quectel’s leading hardware with Trimble’s industry-leading software and service enables us to deliver an advanced positioning solution that will ensure optimal precision, availability, and reliability for all automotive OEM and tier-one manufacturers,” added Mark Murray, Vice President Sales – GNSS and Automotive, Quectel Wireless Solutions.

For more information, visit www.quectel.com.