Recogni Announces Pegasus PCIe Card for Autonomous Mobility Solutions

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

San Jose, CA - Recogni Inc. announced the availability of Pegasus, a PCIe card that allows Recogni’s Scorpio, a 1000 TOPS (Peta-Op) class inference solution for autonomous mobility, to be configured for autonomous mobility applications.

When paired with the Recogni SDK, Pegasus enables high compute capabilities with the help of the purpose-built accelerator Scorpio, which supports low power consumption, low latency, and low system cost.

“Being able to easily integrate Scorpio into any autonomous mobility application with our new Pegasus PCIe card and Recogni’s SDK showcases the multiplatform flexibility, as well as the robustness and readiness of our solutions. We’re pleased to empower our customers with system architectural flexibility and fast deployment in autonomous mobility applications,” said Marc Bolitho, CEO of Recogni.

Per the company, Pegasus can process up to four 8 megapixel cameras for front and surround views. The solution also uses the Recogni SDK to convert, compile, profile and deploy models. Perception output includes 3D object detection, vulnerable road user detection, lane detection, free space detection, and traffic light/sign detection, which is ideal for a variety of autonomous mobility applications, including robotaxis, autonomous trucking, drones, autonomous delivery vehicles, and autonomous aviation.

Unlike traditional solutions based on legacy technology and repurposed for AI perception processing for autonomous mobility, Recogni’s system is purpose-built to overcome compute and power efficiency barriers specific to autonomous mobility.

