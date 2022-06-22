StradVision Attending CVPR 2022 in New Orleans

Press Release

Image Provided by StradVision

AI-Based Vision Pioneer to Host On-SIte Recruitment Opportunities as the Company Continues Its North American Business and Team Expansion

Who: StradVision, an automotive industry pioneer in AI-based vision processing technology for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

When/Where: June 21 (Tuesday) to June 23 (Thursday) during CVPR 2022 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA.

What: StradVision will be attending CVPR in New Orleans this year to offer recruitment opportunities for event attendees. The company has grown exponentially in recent years with continued expansion globally, including this year’s North American HQ opening in Michigan and recent appointment of Sunny Lee as the CEO of StadVision Technology USA. The StradVision recruitment team will be located at Booth #808 in the convention center.

CVPR (Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition Conference) is held annually by the IEEE and CVF as one of the most important conferences in the Computer Vision & Pattern Recognition field, where global organizations connect to share their new research. In 2019, StradVision’s Dr. Bong-Nam Kang (Engineer) was honored with receiving the CVPR 2019 Biometrics Workshop Best Paper Award for “Hierarchial Feature-Pair Relation Networks for Face Recognition”, with the study being applied to StradVision's Driver Monitoring System to improve both driver and passenger safety.

“The number of our global employees is growing, and it has been doubled compared to 2020,” said Kijae Kim, StradVision Head of People&Culture. “Currently, we have almost 300 employees in StradVision’s global locations. Since we are hiring lots of experts according to our global business expansion, we would like to meet a lot of excellent experts in the Computer Vision field and introduce them to StradVision’s technology, business, benefits, and open positions through this year’s CVPR.”

Added Junhwan Kim, StradVision CEO: “StradVision has been successfully completing PoC (Proof of Concept) projects, which is the gateway to mass production, and currently we are at the stage of structuring the system for mass production. Besides opening our North American Headquarters and second German office in the first half of 2022, we are strengthening organizations in the core market where our major customers are, including global automotive OEMs and Tier-1s. In this growing stage, our plan is to consistently increase recruiting of experts who could contribute to the development and management of core products aiming for the company’s growth.”

For more CVPR event information, please visit cvpr2022.thecvf.com. Details and map on the StradVision team’s recruitment location on site (Booth #808) can be found here.

About StradVision Inc.

Founded in 2014, StradVision is an automotive industry pioneer in AI-based vision processing technology for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. StradVision's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs and powers ADAS & Autonomous Vehicles worldwide, and is serviced by almost 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Munich. StradVision has been honored with the Gold Award at the 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, and the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (Software Category). In addition, StradVision's software is certified to the ISO 9001:2015 quality management systems and ISO 26262 functional safety international standards.