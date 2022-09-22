Embedded Computing Design

Taifang Technology Announces Second Generation of Automotive-Intelligence Perception Systems

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

September 22, 2022

News

BEIJING, China and SAN JOSE, Calif., USA -- The second-generation of the advanced automotive touch-sensing technology, a formula material sensor and advanced algorithm from Taifang Technology, the Taifang Automobile Intelligent Perception System 2.0 (TAIPS), was announced with increased system incident sensitivity from the previous TAIPS 1.0 version.

TAIPS 2.0 is now able to sense and report on collisions as low as one kilometer per hour, and uses a combination of high- and low-pressure molding technology. The solution captures data from touch sensors throughout the vehicle’s “skin,” and provides information to drivers and operating platforms on automotive incidents, from harmless to serious collisions.

Encompassing many millimeter-sized sensors, a controller, and intelligent, elastic wave-based algorithms, TAIPS 2.0 can identify the location and severity of an accident, trigger any necessary pre-defined processes, and generate a report to the driver or the remote operating system.

“We designed the TAIPS platform to be applicable to various vehicle types, including driverless cars, and for a wide range of incident scenarios. With TAIPS 2.0, we’ve evolved the platform further, ensuring it accurately senses and reports even minor collisions, is applicable in a broader range of vehicle types, improves driver and pedestrian safety, and reduces overall materials costs,” said Charles Du, Taifang founder and chief executive officer.

TAIPS 2.0 complements existing on-board sensors and an on-board camera to recognize a collision and send a signal to record the event from multiple viewpoints, it can also be applied to any solid surface such as metal, glass, wood, plastic, and composites.

For information on Taifang automotive touch-sensing solutions, please go to: www.taifangtech.com/solution/2

