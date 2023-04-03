Embedded Computing Design

Infineon and Delta Electronics Extend Partnership to Collaborate on Electromobility

April 03, 2023

Munich, Germany and Taipei, Taiwan – Infineon Technologies AG and Delta Electronics Inc., a power and energy management company based in Taiwan, are in the process of shifting their cooperation from industrial to automotive applications, as both companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaboratively provide more advanced solutions for electric vehicles.

The agreement covers components such as high-voltage and low-voltage discretes and modules, microcontrollers to be used in EV drivetrain applications such as traction inverters, DC-DC converters, and on-board chargers.

Both parties also agreed to set up and co-manage an innovation lab for automotive applications, the Delta-Infineon Automotive Innovation Center, which is scheduled to commence in Pingzhen, Taiwan in the second half of 2023.

According to Peter Schiefer, President of Infineon’s Automotive division, “We want to further advance the energy efficiency of electromobility together by combining Infineon’s comprehensive automotive product portfolio and application know-how with Delta’s expertise in integration and system optimization. Ensuring the energy efficiency of automotive applications is of paramount importance in our time and we are committed to further improving it.”

