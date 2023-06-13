Infineon Announces Next Generation 1200 V CoolSiC™ Trench MOSFET in TO263-7 Package To Support e-Mobility

Munich, Germany – Infineon announced a new generation of 1200 V CoolSiC™ MOSFETs in TO263-7 for automotive applications, offering switching performance through 25 percent lower switching losses compared to the first generation, and enabling high-frequency operation, smaller system sizes, and increased power density.

The automotive-graded silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFET generation is designed to enable bi-directional charging and reduce system cost in on-board charging (OBC) and DC-DC applications.

Featuring a Gate-source threshold voltage (V GS(th)) greater than 4 V and a low Crss/ Ciss ratio, reliable turn-off at V GS = 0 V is achieved without the risk of parasitic turn-ons, enabling unipolar driving, and reduced system cost and complexity. The new generation also features a low on resistance (R DS(on)) designed to reduce conductive losses over the -55°C to 175°C temperature range.

Additionally, the advanced diffusion soldering chip mount technology (.XT technology) is also designed to enhance the package's thermal capabilities by lowering the SiC MOSFET junction temperature by 25 percent compared to the first generation. The MOSFET has a creepage distance of 5.89 mm, meeting 800 V system requirements and reducing coating effort, and Infineon is offering a range of R DS(on) options to cater to differentiating application demands, including the only 9 mΩ type in the TO263-7 package currently on the market.

KOSTAL Automobil Elektrik, a supplier for automotive charger systems, has designed-in Infineon’s latest CoolSiC MOSFET in their next-generation OBC platform for Chinese OEMs..

“Decarbonization is the major challenge of this decade and thus a great motivation to shape car electrification with our customers. Therefore, we are very proud about the partnership with KOSTAL,” said Robert Hermann, Vice President for Automotive High Voltage Chips and Discretes at Infineon. “This project highlights the strong position of our standard product portfolio within the on-board charger market enabled by cutting-edge SiC technology.”

“As key component for our future generation OBC platform, Infineon’s new 1200 V CoolSiC Trench MOSFET features high voltage rating and qualified robustness. These benefits help us in to create a compatible design to manage our state-of-art technical solutions, cost optimization and massive market delivery,” said Shen Jianyu, Vice President, Technical Executive Manager at KOSTAL ASIA.

The 1200V CoolSiC™ MOSFET in TO263-7 package is available now.

For more information, visit: www.infineon.com/ATV-1200v-coolsic-mosfet