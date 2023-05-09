Embedded Computing Design

Onsemi Announces Next Generation 1200 V EliteSiC M3S Devices for Electric Vehicles and Energy Infrastructure Applications

May 09, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – onsemi released the latest generation of automotive-qualified 1200 V EliteSiC silicon carbide (SiC) M3S devices designed for high-power OBCs up to 22 kW and high voltage to low voltage DC-DC converters.

The M3S technology is designed specifically for high-speed switching applications, and the portfolio includes EliteSiC MOSFETs and modules that provide high switching speeds to support 800 V electric vehicle (EV) on-board charger (OBC) and energy infrastructure applications, such as EV charging, solar and energy storage systems.

The new EliteSiC M3S devices in half-bridge power integrated modules (PIMs) with low Rds(on) in a standard F2 package are also included in the portfolio. For industrial applications, the modules are suitable for DC-AC, AC-DC and DC-DC high power conversion stages as they offer high levels of integration with enhanced direct bonded copper designs for stable current sharing and thermal distribution between parallel switches. The PIMs are designed to deliver high power density in energy infrastructure, EV DC fast charging, and uninterruptible power supplies (UPS).

“onsemi’s latest generation of automotive and industrial EliteSiC M3S products will allow designers to reduce their application footprint and system cooling requirements,” said Asif Jakwani, senior vice president and general manager of the Advanced Power Division, onsemi. “This helps designers to develop high power converters with higher levels of efficiency and increased power densities.”

For more information, visit: www.onsemi.com

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

