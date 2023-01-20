Renesas Announces New Automotive Intelligent Power Device for Efficient Power Distribution in E/E Architectures

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

TOKYO, Japan ― Renesas Electronics Corporation announced the new RAJ2810024H12HPD, an automotive Intelligent Power Device (IPD) designed to efficiently control the power distribution of next-generation E/E (electrical/electronic) automotive architectures.

Available in a TO-252-7 package, with a mounting area reduction estimating 40% compared to the TO-263 package product, the new IPD supports an advanced current detection function designed to accurately detect irregular events at low loads, like overcurrent, in power control systems.

Using an existing IPD, Renesas also offers a Power Distribution Box with an E-fuse solution, designed for reliable current monitoring when traditional fuses are replaced with small IPDs and fuse characteristics are programmed into the microcontroller.

Key Features of the New IPD (RAJ2810024H12HPD):

Single-channel high-side IPD

Small TO-252-7 package (6.10 x 6.50 mm: excluding pins)

Low on-resistance (Ron) of 2.3mΩ at 25°C (typ.)

Highly accurate current detection at low loads

Built-in charge pump

Self-diagnostic feedback by load current sense

Protection functions such as load short-circuit, overheat detection, sense current output, and GND open protection

Supports 3.3V/5V logic interface

Low standby current

Battery reverse connection protection with self-turn-on

Compliant with AEC-Q100 and RoHS automotive standards

The RAJ2810024H12HPD is available now in sample quantities with mass production scheduled in Q1/2024.

For more information, visit: https://www.renesas.com/products/automotive-products/automotive-power-devices/automotive-protected-and-intelligent-power-devices