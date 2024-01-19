Embedded Computing Design

Taifang Leverages Touch-Sensing Technology for Electric Vehicle Battery Monitoring

January 19, 2024

BEIJING, China and SAN JOSE, Calif., USA –– Taifang Technology Co. Ltd. announced its Battery Intelligent Monitoring System (BIMS), leveraging the company’s elastic-wave technology, designed to monitor and report collisions electric-vehicle (EV) batteries may experience.

BIMS is designed to monitor the status of a vehicle’s batter chassis in real time throughout the batter’s life cycle. It can identify the intensity of collisions to the chassis – large or small – and provide batter-damage data and early warning alerts to drivers or remote operators.

BIMS addresses a potential hazard to electric vehicles by monitoring and reporting on collisions. The company previously introduced the Taifang Automobile Intelligence Perception System (TAIPS), which enables a vehicle to perceive anything from innocuous human contact to serious

collisions. Just as TAIPS does throughout a vehicle’s “skin,” BIMS captures data from sensors in vehicle batteries, providing drivers and operating platforms with thorough information on vehicle incidents.

Taifang is engaging with multiple car manufacturers to conduct tests with the BIMS system. BIMS is expected to be integrated into vehicles in mass production in 2024, contributing to intelligence and driving safety. Through investments in research and development, Taifang has developed expertise in the interaction between people and machines to the next level through its 3D, force-sensing, elastic wave technology.

Unlike other force-touch products on the market, Taifang solutions can be applied to virtually any solid surface, including metal, glass, wood, plastic, and composites. Additionally, the technology opens up possibilities for low-power and cost-efficient products for portable computing, wearable devices and automotive systems.

For more information, visit: www.taifangtech.com/solution/2

 

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design

