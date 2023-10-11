F-RAM in xEV Automotive Applications

Whitepaper

With the increased push to reduce the use of fossil fuels for a sustainable future, electric vehicles will experience unprecedented growth in the coming years.

With increased electrification, more data can be sensed and measured, increasing the need for data-logging. F-RAM (Ferroelectric Random Access Memory), with its unique technology benefits of zero-delay writes, low switching energy, virtually infinite endurance, and long data retention is the data-logging memory technology of choice for battery management systems, inverters, and more in xEVs. This whitepaper will explore the key automotive xEV applications and their requirements, details on various data-logging memory technologies and specific F-RAM solutions to address the needs of automotive applications.