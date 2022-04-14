TouchNetix Announced a New Generation of 3D Touchless User Interfaces

TouchNetix announced a fully integrated aXiom touchscreen chip offering a new 3D sensing capability by detecting air gestures allowing for touchless functions in a variety of automotive, industrial, and consumer environments.

TouchNetix's single-chip aXiom technology provides more than 100 times higher Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR) than the traditional touchscreen controllers on the market and enables proximity sensing 10-15 cm above the surface of the screen.

User hover gestures are sensed 5-6 cm above the screen transforming the user interface into an innovative and more intuitive user experience.

According to TouchNetix, the features delivered by the aXiom chips are achieved without additional sensor electrodes, board-level components, or other additional sensing hardware. These 3D and Touchless User Interface functions are therefore achieved at the lowest possible system cost, especially when compared to alternative sensing technologies, such as infrared sensing or cameras. The aXiom chip family supports display sizes from 5" to over 55" diagonal and with a wide range of aspect ratios.

Vegard Wollan, Chief Executive Officer of TouchNetix commented, "I am delighted to unveil our 3D and Touchless technology which revolutionises the touchscreen industry. Our intuitive gesture operation allows more hygienic and safer use of touchscreens in a multitude of environments. We have a range of customers launching products with 3D and Touchless features, and throughout this year, many of our customers and partners will offer world-wide distribution of their solutions."

