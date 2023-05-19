Embedded Computing Design

Realize the Return of AutoTech: Detroit

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 19, 2023

News

Realize the Return of AutoTech: Detroit
Image Credit: WardsAuto

Southfield, Michigan, WardsAuto & TU-Automotive announced that AutoTech: Detroit (previously TU-Automotive Detroit) will be held June 7-8, 2023 and features AT&T Business, T-Mobile for Business, and Verizon Business as top sponsors. The base themes of this year’s exposition will be software-defined ADAS and autonomy, connectivity, mobility, electrification, and UX.

As part of the show, WardsAuto and TU-Automotive enjoy celebrating the designers that have earned some recognition. 12 participants will receive awards across three categories with their winning vehicles displayed throughout AutoTech: Detroit.

AutoTech: Detroit

  • June 7-8, 2023
  • Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan
  • Use code ATDPR23 to save 20% off your registration

For more information, visit AutoTechDetroit.com, and wardsauto.informa.com/.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Automotive
Automotive
Automotive - ADAS & Autonomous Drive
Automotive - Electric Vehicles/Powertrain
Automotive - IVI/Infotainment & Cluster
Automotive - Vehicle Networking & Connectivity
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Analog & Power
WePower's New EHG Wireless Panel Switch Brings Energy Harvesting to IoT Development

May 19, 2023

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: Jeremy Cook
Amplitude Modulation Basics With UNI-T UTG932E Signal Generator

May 18, 2023

MORE
Industrial
Rockwell Automation and Avid Solutions Partner to Accelerate and Scale Green Hydrogen Production

May 19, 2023

MORE
Security
AdaCore’s RecordFlux Technology Enables the Development of Provable, Secure Communication Protocols

May 16, 2023

MORE