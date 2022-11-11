CETECOM Launches Automotive Experience Lab for Automotive Application Testing

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

MILPITAS, California – CETECOM announced the first Automotive Experience Lab (AEL), a proof-of-concept testing center for automotive application testing in a simulated environment.

The project opened on November 1, 2022, in Silicon Valley and will allow automotive engineers to validate component-level hardware designs during the HIL phase. In the future, CETECOM will provide wireless automotive tests to ease the development and certification process for customers, which is also supported by the project’s ecosystem automotive technology partners.

Further support for the Automotive Experience Lab is provided by connectivity providers, Anritsu and dSPACE. Specialists from the companies will be available on-site to help customers with testing and consulting needs. Additionally, AEL will utilize Anritsu’s advanced 5G test equipment and dSPACE’s software simulation for telematics control unit (TCU) testing in their testing center.

Peter Waeltermann, the President of dSPACE, explains that “Combining dSPACE’s sensor simulation environment, AURELION, with Anritsu’s Radio Communication Test Station enables CETECOM to provide back-to-back testing capabilities for dynamic test scenarios in closed loop. Customers benefit from higher levels of integration and coverage during 5G and EMC testing.”

As an introduction to AEL, CETECOM is offering one (1) free four-hour session in the lab, which includes a consultation with CETECOM experts and training on Anritsu’s testing equipment. This offer is available from November 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023.

For more information, visit: https://www.cetecom.com/