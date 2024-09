Embedded Executive: What is an SDV? Infineon

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Do you know what a software-defined vehicle (SDV) is? You likely have your definition, which may or may not be the “right” definition.



Just getting that baseline is where my discussion started with Ray Notarantonio, Infineon’s Senior Director of Vehicle User Experience in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. We explored what’s possible with an SDV, when you should expect it, and what’s holding up the various aspects.