u-blox and GMV Collaborate to Develop End-to-End Safe Positioning Solutions for ADAS

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

November 21, 2022

Thalwil, Switzerland – u-blox and GMV are collaborating on ready-to-use functional safe positioning solution to accompany u-blox’s current GNSS receiver portfolio and advanced GNSS augmentation service PointPerfect.

The positioning solution is designed to meet functional safety demands for automated and autonomous vehicles using GMV’s safety algorithms and augmentation service together with u-blox’s positioning hardware and software.

The goal of the collaboration is a resourceful and timesaving solution that customers can take advantage of without the need to gather software and hardware from multiple vendors.

More information about the ready-to-use solution will be announced in early 2023.

For more information, visit: www.u-blox.com and https://gmv.com/en-es

