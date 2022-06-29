Vector Brings AUTOSAR-Capable Ethernet Switches To the Automotive Industry

Vector has developed the first AUTOSAR-capable Ethernet switch powered by Marvell’s Brightlane solution. The software executed in the switch’s CPU follows the AUTOSAR methodology with respect to model definition, distribution, and component development.

By shifting significant parts of the networking stack to the switch, CPU resources are freed for tasks that run more efficiently on the host microcontroller. Furthermore, Vector’s switch software enables certain security functions such as Firewalling and MACsec.

AUTOSAR offers the advantage of reusing existing qualified software for communication, network management, and diagnostics on the switch. The maxim "one tool environment, one workflow, one software architecture" makes the use of AUTOSAR-capable switches future-proof and offers faster time-to-market.

Efficient usage of available resources is another reason for using these Ethernet switches. Only such switches offer the low latency times required for use cases such as firewall and MACsec. Furthermore, functions such as Precision Time Protocol (PTP), network management, the SOME/IP protocol and parts of the diagnostics are shifted from the microcontroller to the switch. As a result, the microcontroller has more runtime available for its application tasks.

For tier ones and car manufacturers, Marvell’s Brightlane 88Q5072 secure multi-gig Ethernet switch is available. Vector will supply the newly developed embedded software MICROSAR Classic veSwitch for Ethernet switches. Marvell and Vector believe that the use of standardized products instead of project-specific software is advantageous. The software has proven itself in practice and the effort required to qualify safety-relevant use cases is reduced.

In the first version, the embedded software will meet the quality requirements according to Automotive SPICE. In future releases, veSwitch will be available according to ISO 26262. An evaluation package is available.

