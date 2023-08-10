Embedded Computing Design

TechSee Controls Amazon Connect with its AI and AR Solution

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 10, 2023

News

New York, New York.  TechSee, is collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support Amazon Connect. Amazon Connect is a complete cloud contact infrastructure now offering an integration of TechSee's AI and AR solution.

"With the increase in customer-centric service needs, AWS has been an innovator in the contact center space, prioritizing Interactive Voice Response and AI to create a unique customer experience," said Geoff Wahl, EVP & Business Development Chief at TechSee.

The integration leverages AI and AR to boost customer to call center interactions. Visually, TechSee translates call center engagements into real-time AR with a significant leap in workflow automation utilizing machine vision AI.

"Simply put, text and voice aren't enough for today's highly demanding consumer. Visual engagement continues to drive better business outcomes, virtualizing face-to-face interactions. Our computer vision AI will empower AWS digital channels to see into the physical world, identify products, and even offer automated technical support solutions via AR guidance," ends Wahl.

For more information, visit techsee.me.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Consumer - Augmented/Virtual Reality
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
Consumer
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Edge Computing
Networking & 5G
AI & Machine Learning
Boosting Model Interoperability and Efficiency with the ONNX Framework

July 31, 2023

MORE
Consumer
TechSee Controls Amazon Connect with its AI and AR Solution

August 10, 2023

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: Jeremy Cook
Budget Tools Review: Exploring I2C With the Digilent Analog Discovery 3

August 7, 2023

MORE
IoT
IOTech Announces Edge Connect for Industrial Data Collection & Management

August 10, 2023

MORE