Embedded Executive: Duncan Bosworth, GM, Consumer Business Unit, Analog Devices
April 27, 2022
Consumer products and technology continue to evolve, particularly how we interact with them. Ensuring that the interaction is a smooth and seamless one is more difficult than it sounds.
To that end, I spoke to Duncan Bosworth, General Manager of Custom Silicon and Consumer Solutions in Analog Devices’ Consumer Business Unit on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. We discussed the interactions themselves, as well as how important the (lack of) power consumption is to the success of these products