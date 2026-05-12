Infineon: XMC5000 Industrial Microcontroller Arm®️ Cortex®️-M4F

Product

Image Credit: Infineon

The XMC5000 MCU features an Arm®️ Cortex®️-M4F at 160 MHz, a memory spectrum up to 2 MB flash, up to 256 KB SRAM, and an Arm®️ Cortex®️-M0+ dedicated to cryptography. It supports input supply from 2.7V to 5.5V, scalable packaging up to 144 pins, and low power modes. With scalability to XMC7000 and ModusToolbox support, XMC5000 ensures robustness in harsh environments, offering advanced security and safety features.

Highlights:

Dual Arm®️ Cortex®️-M4/M0+

Up to 2MB Flash, 256KB RAM

Up to 122 Programmable I/Os

Up to 8x CAN FD, 8x SCBs

5 Low Power Modes

ModusToolbox™️ Support

Product Website Link: https://www.infineon.com/products/microcontroller/32bit-industrial-arm-cortex-m/xmc5000

Datasheet Link: https://www.infineon.com/products/microcontroller/32bit-industrial-arm-cortex-m/xmc5000#Documents

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