Toradex Zinnia Gateway Simplifies Industrial Edge AI Deployment

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Toradex

Horw, Switzerland. Toradex launched its industrial edge AI platform, the Zinnia Gateway, designed to streamline the development, deployment, and scaling of industrial and infrastructure systems. The solution combines Toradex’s proven hardware and the production-ready Torizon OS in a ready-to-deploy platform.

Torizon OS is Toradex’s embedded Linux distribution based on the Yocto Project, it delivers a reliable, sustainable foundation for industrial applications. The software stack is EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA)-ready.

"Toradex has always been at the forefront of simplifying industrial IoT solutions, and the Zinnia Gateway is the next step in that evolution," said Tim Jensen, Vice President of Devices at Toradex. "This platform streamlines edge deployments, empowering engineers to move from concept to production with speed and confidence. It’s an all-in-one solution that minimizes the burden of system design, enabling developers to focus on the value their applications bring."

Highlights:

Compact form factor

DIN-rail-compatible mounting

Integrates seamlessly with standard industrial protocols such as Modbus and CAN

Designed to support real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and industrial edge AI-based systems

Passive cooling via an integrated heatsink

CE, FCC, and RoHS compliant

The Zinnia Gateway is ideal for various applications including industrial automation, smart city, and energy infrastructure.

For more information, visit toradex.com.