Embedded Computing Design

Toradex Zinnia Gateway Simplifies Industrial Edge AI Deployment

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 07, 2026

News

Toradex Zinnia Gateway Simplifies Industrial Edge AI Deployment
Image Credit: Toradex

Horw, Switzerland. Toradex launched its industrial edge AI platform, the Zinnia Gateway, designed to streamline the development, deployment, and scaling of industrial and infrastructure systems. The solution combines Toradex’s proven hardware and the production-ready Torizon OS in a ready-to-deploy platform.

Torizon OS is Toradex’s embedded Linux distribution based on the Yocto Project, it delivers a reliable, sustainable foundation for industrial applications. The software stack is EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA)-ready.

"Toradex has always been at the forefront of simplifying industrial IoT solutions, and the Zinnia Gateway is the next step in that evolution," said Tim Jensen, Vice President of Devices at Toradex. "This platform streamlines edge deployments, empowering engineers to move from concept to production with speed and confidence. It’s an all-in-one solution that minimizes the burden of system design, enabling developers to focus on the value their applications bring."

Highlights:

  • Compact form factor
  • DIN-rail-compatible mounting
  • Integrates seamlessly with standard industrial protocols such as Modbus and CAN
  • Designed to support real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and industrial edge AI-based systems
  • Passive cooling via an integrated heatsink
  • CE, FCC, and RoHS compliant

The Zinnia Gateway is ideal for various applications including industrial automation, smart city, and energy infrastructure.

For more information, visit toradex.com.

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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