Avalue Announces Leading-Edge Digital Paper Products

Easily readable displays are great for indoor and outdoor use, and can operate in clean settings, like hospitals.

Taipei, Taiwan -- Avalue Technology (stock code: 3479), an embedded industrial PC maker and a Titanium member of the Intel® Partner Alliance, is announcing two new entries in its Digital Paper Solutions series, the EPD-42T 42-in. complete system and the EPD-4200 digital paper monitor.

Digital paper solutions carry two important advantages over more traditional displays. One is that they consume far less power. In many applications, power consumption can be reduced by a factor of 85 compared to an LCD screen. The second advantage of the digital paper product is that it far easier to read in bright sunlight conditions. The paper-like, anti-glare, anti-blue light material that requires no backlight is more “eye-friendly” as compared to an LCD.

There’s a long list of potential applications for digital paper products, thanks to the low power and outdoor readability and fully waterproof shell, it can be powered from solar panels, eliminating lots of costly wiring. Places that can easily benefit for the technology include bus stops, smart poles, road signs, etc.

The EPD-42T all-in-one solution can be utilized as a communications board, replacing a traditional white board. It takes advantage of projected capacitive touch (PCAP) technology to produce a vibrant, interactive display. PCAP consists of an insulator such as glass, which is coated with a transparent conductor. That distortion is measurable as a change in capacitance, resulting in crisp, easy-to-read displays. Because it doesn’t emit any light, the display is suited for hospital environments, as it doesn’t disturb patients with bright lights. And information displayed on the digital paper solution is “always on,” even if the power is removed.

The EPD-4200, a replacement for digital signage and bulletin boards, works through a PC, which can control multiple digital paper systems. Input comes in through either wired (through USB) or wireless (through WiFi). Avalue’s EPD-4200 offers excellent visibility in bright environments, including outdoors, and boasts a resolution of 2880 by 2160 pixels. Outdoor use is further supplemented by a wide temperature range (-15°C to +65°C), a 180-degree viewing angle, and a glass display that’s virtually shatterproof. And its low power consumption permits operation from rechargeable battery cells, resulting in a very cost-effective solution.

A key feature of both the EPD-42T and the EPD-4200 is simple installation. In addition to the standard VESA mounting kits, Avaule provides a three-step mounting solution, which greatly simplifies the mounting process.

According to Product Manager David Kuo of Avalue Technology, “Our digital paper displays make great replacements for the traditional bulletin boards and other communications means. We can update the information instantly using platforms that are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.”

Thanks to Avalue Technology’s Digital Paper Solutions series, users have access to a full slate of digital content. With real-time access, information is always up to date and accurate.

Visit www.avalue.com.tw or contact Hsin Chiang at [email protected] for more information or for high-resolution photos.

