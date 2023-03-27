Product of the Week: Wincomm Corporation’s WMP-22P and WMP-24P Series

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Mobility in healthcare environments allows for easier communication, efficiency, and flexibility as patients and medical providers are confronted with federal mandates and the overall trend of integrating more intelligent healthcare and advanced medical solutions globally. Mobile computing carts are one of many examples of how digital healthcare services are being utilized in medical environments to keep up with the demand for smarter and more modern medical solutions.

Wincomm Corporation’s new WMP-22P and WMP-24P series are all-in-one medical cart panel PCs with up to three hot swappable batteries and a fanless design. The PCs allow medical professionals to provide specialized patient care by collecting patient information, managing vital signs, gathering video data, and conducting virtual consultations.

The WMP-22P & WMP-24P Series in Action

Featuring the mobile Intel® Alder Lake U Core i CPU and Celeron Processor operating at up to 15W, the WMP-22P and WMP-24P support the Intel® Vpro technology by Core i7/i5 CPU for intelligent remote control software management. Both solutions also include graphics support with the Intel® Iris Xe Graphics (i7/i5 CPU) and Intel® UHD Graphics (i3 CPU).

For memory and storage, the panel PCs are equipped with two DDR5 SODIMM sockets operating at 4800 MHz with dual channel support, and non-ECC with up to 64GB. One M.2 (M Key 2280) is also provided with PCIex4 for SSD, and one 2.5” SATA3 SSD/HDD is available with a doggy door. Expansion options include a PCIex4 operating at up to 25W for video capture cards and vision accelerator cards, and an M.2 E Key.

For audio and video, the panel PCs include one line-out and one microphone-in, with a 3.5mm phone jack, as well as one DP1.4a, one HDMI2.0, and HDMI (video-in).

The medical cart computers provide optional support for Windows 10 IoT Enterprise and Windows 11 operating systems, and include a wide variety of I/O such as:

four USB 3.2 Gen II

two optional USB

battery charging station

4KV isolated I/O kit

ICOM GSDF calibration.

Because the panel PCs are designed for use in medical environments, the 21.5" and 23.8" FHD AHVA diagnostic panels feature a plastic housing with an anti-bacteria treatment and a P-Cap multi-touch panel to protect against surface contamination (MRSA). The solutions are also IP65 rated with sealed front bezel ideal for disinfecting. Additionally, the PCs support the latest medical 60601-1 and 60601-1-2 certifications (MDR).

Getting Started with the WMP-22P and WMP-24P Series

For those interested in utilizing the WMP-22P and WMP-24P series of medical panel PCs, there’s a few more important features to note. The aforementioned three non-stop hot swappable batteries provide 8 to 10 hours of cart usage and include an LED light to indicate battery availability, or users can utilize a UPS battery for IP54 Sku. The batteries also emit a high electricity current to facilitate an increased flow of electricity to the PCs. Additionally, Wincomm offers an optional stand for mounting, with a 100 x 100 VESA mount.

Wincomm Corporation also provides an introduction video about the WMP-22P and WMP-24P series below:

