Embedded Computing Design

Power Inductor Requirements in Next-Generation Medical Devices

October 11, 2023

Whitepaper

Medical devices ranging from in vitro diagnostic devices to wearable sensors/analyzers/aids are equipped with an ever-growing number of power management ICs, energy management units, and respective power supply circuits. 


Taiyo Yuden White PaperTo qualify for the use in medical devices, inductors must both meet the evolving demands as well as basic medical standards. Learn about the applications and requirements of power inductors in medical applications in this paper.

Ready to view and download this whitepaper?













Read our Privacy Policy to understand what data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it. You may receive a request for your feedback from OpenSystems Media.

Automotive
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Utilizing Deep Learning Techniques to Enhance ADAS

October 11, 2023

MORE
Consumer
Medical Marvels: The Pairing of Wireless Devices and Connectivity

September 26, 2023

MORE
Processing
Axiado Announces New Data Center Security Modules

October 11, 2023

MORE
Software & OS
Image Credit: axem solutions
axem solutions Gives DevOps a New Discord

October 10, 2023

MORE