A Whopping 55 New SFF M.2 Data Acquisition Cards from ACCES I/O

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: ACCES I/O

San Diego, California. ACCES I/O Products released 55 new M.2 cards fully supporting software/pinout compatibility with mPCIe (PCI Express Mini Card) designs. As a collective, the series contains M.2 (NVME-socket compatible) 2280 M+B keyed devices. An optional industrial range temperature rating and a conformal coating meet the conditions of MIL-STD-810 for edge ready deployments.

According to ACCES I/O, its new series of M.2 cards are ideal for automation, defense, testing, and process control while utilizing one of the following devices:

M.2-AIO16-16FDS and M.2-ADIO16-8FDS

16-analog input/4-analog output card

8 analog inputs/4-analog output card

1MHz ADCs

1MHz aggregate waveform playback

4 DACs

16-bit resolution

M.2-COM-4SM, M.2-ICM232-4, M.2-ICM422-4, and M.2-ICM485-4

4-Channel RS232

4-Channel R422

4-Channel R485

Nonvolatile software control

3MBd or 10MBd Custom crystal oscillator

Isolated versions

M.2-LAN-GBe

Intel's I210 Ethernet chipset.

M.2-DIO-24S and M.2-DIO-24A

24-bit digital I/O cards. The -

24A supports a flexible array of counter, pulse generation, PWM I/O and IRQ features

M.2-IIRO-8

8-channel isolated digital inputs at up to 120V

8×1A electromechanical relay outputs

M.2-IDIO-8, M.2-IDIO-8H, and M.2-IDIO-8L

8-Channel isolated digital input

solid-state output cards equipped with 34V/2A FETs

8H model supports higher current, while the -8L version leverages "low-side switching" FET

M.2-II-16

16-isolated inputs

120 V AC/DC

Switchable filters

M.2-QUAD-8

32-bit 8-Channel counters supporting quadrature, true-pulse and raw counting capabilities

"In our ongoing effort to evolve with embedded technology, our new series of M.2 cards cater to the growing need for compact and powerful data acquisition solutions," said Peter Persidok, VP of Engineering at ACCES I/O Products.

For more information, visit www.accesio.com.