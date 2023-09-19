Embedded Computing Design

A Whopping 55 New SFF M.2 Data Acquisition Cards from ACCES I/O

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

September 19, 2023

News

Image Credit: ACCES I/O

San Diego, California. ACCES I/O Products released 55 new M.2 cards fully supporting software/pinout compatibility with mPCIe (PCI Express Mini Card) designs. As a collective, the series contains M.2 (NVME-socket compatible) 2280 M+B keyed devices. An optional industrial range temperature rating and a conformal coating meet the conditions of MIL-STD-810 for edge ready deployments. 

According to ACCES I/O, its new series of M.2 cards are ideal for automation, defense, testing, and process control while utilizing one of the following devices:

M.2-AIO16-16FDS and M.2-ADIO16-8FDS

  • 16-analog input/4-analog output card 
  • 8 analog inputs/4-analog output card 
  • 1MHz ADCs 
  • 1MHz aggregate waveform playback
  • 4 DACs
  • 16-bit resolution

M.2-COM-4SM, M.2-ICM232-4, M.2-ICM422-4, and M.2-ICM485-4

  • 4-Channel RS232
  • 4-Channel R422
  • 4-Channel R485
  • Nonvolatile software control
  • 3MBd or 10MBd Custom crystal oscillator
  • Isolated versions

M.2-LAN-GBe 

  • Intel's I210 Ethernet chipset.

M.2-DIO-24S and M.2-DIO-24A

  • 24-bit digital I/O cards. The -
  • 24A supports a flexible array of counter, pulse generation, PWM I/O and IRQ features

M.2-IIRO-8

  • 8-channel isolated digital inputs at up to 120V 
  • 8×1A electromechanical relay outputs

M.2-IDIO-8, M.2-IDIO-8H, and M.2-IDIO-8L

  • 8-Channel isolated digital input
  • solid-state output cards equipped with 34V/2A FETs
  • 8H model supports higher current, while the -8L version leverages "low-side switching" FET

M.2-II-16

  • 16-isolated inputs
  • 120 V AC/DC
  • Switchable filters

M.2-QUAD-8

  • 32-bit 8-Channel counters supporting quadrature, true-pulse and raw counting capabilities

"In our ongoing effort to evolve with embedded technology, our new series of M.2 cards cater to the growing need for compact and powerful data acquisition solutions," said Peter Persidok, VP of Engineering at ACCES I/O Products.

For more information, visit www.accesio.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

