Embedded Computing Design

Bosch Rexroth Showcases Factory Automation Innovations at Automate 2026

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 22, 2026

News

Image Credit: Bosch Rexroth

Join Bosch Rexroth at Booth 2810 during Automate 2026 to learn about its diverse factory automation solutions. Its booth encompasses high-end components, digital engineering tools, interactive exhibits, and live demonstrations of working systems.

Demonstrations:  

Comprehensive Conveyance

  • TS conveyors will be on display which are utilized across various industry verticals and applications. Showcased will be the TS 7plus, a solution capable of transporting payloads up to 3,000kg.

Complete Control

  • Witness complete ctrlX AUTOMATION offerings including a cabinet-free display of ctrlX DRIVE, ctrlX CORE controller, and Bosch Rexroth’s high-speed smart conveyance solution, ctrlX FLOW HS.
  • Bosch Rexroth will demonstrate ctrlX OS and its capability to effortlessly integrate next-generation technologies through an app-based ecosystem. The demo will show how ctrlX OS simplifies the integration of modern robotics and AI-driven vision systems by leveraging applications from Bosch Rexroth and industry partners, along with edge hardware capable of AI acceleration.

Looking Linear

  • On exhibit will be an interactive hologram highlighting Bosch Rexroth’s complete catalog of linear motion components, including screws, bearings and linear modules. Also, there will be a Cartesian robot and a Smart Function Kit for Pressing demo, where visitors can see how components are leveraged within an automated pressing application.

A “touch” table will be at the center of the booth featuring a factory automation display where visitors can engage and educate themselves on how Bosch Rexroth serves a variety of factory automation needs.

For more information, visit www.boschrexroth-us.com.
 

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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