EMA Design Automation Announces New Support+ Program for Cadence Customers

This New Program Enhances Customer Support Benefits with Free Apps, Training, and Exclusive Discounts!

Rochester, NY. EMA Design Automation® (www.ema-eda.com), a full-service provider and innovator of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) systems solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of the EMA Support+ program. This new benefit is available to all EMA customers on active maintenance and includes unique offers and tools to help engineers get the most from their Cadence design software. The program includes:

Access to EMA's new Knowledgebase with solutions, tips, and guides

Discounted access to EMA E-learning with over 100 hours of training

The EMA Toolkit featuring integrated apps to improve efficiency

“EMA has been delivering world class EDA support for over 30 years,” said Manny Marcano, President and CEO of EMA Design Automation. “We are very excited to be able to offer this benefit as another example of the unique value EMA brings to the engineering community worldwide.”

Featured within the EMA Support+ program is the EMA Toolkit; a collection of apps designed to improve user productivity and help designers get their boards done right the first time. Version 1.0 of EMA Toolkit consists of 5 apps:

Find in Design - Quickly scan multiple designs to find where specific components are used

CircuitFit - Calculate and analyze board space occupied by components before committing to layout

PCB Clustering - Advanced PCB placement and clustering for faster more efficient layout

Highlight Part by Property - Automatically color-code parts by properties for easy identification

CIS BOM Template - Easily generate a fully formatted and branded BOM from CaptureCIS

“We are just getting started,” said Manny Marcano. “The team has great plans ahead for this program to keep adding value for our customers.”

The EMA Support+ program is available now to all active maintenance customers at no charge. Learn more and request your EMA Support+ benefits at go.ema-eda.com/support-plus.

About EMA Design Automation, Inc.

EMA Design Automation is a trailblazer in product development solutions offering a complete range of EDA tools, PLM integrations, services, training, and technical support. EMA is a Cadence® Channel Partner serving the America, UK, India, and Europe. EMA develops Ultra Librarian®, TimingDesigner®, CircuitSpace®, CIP™, EDABuilder®, and a host of custom solutions to enhance the OrCAD products, and all are distributed through a worldwide network of value-added resellers. EMA is a privately held corporation headquartered in Rochester, New York. Visit EMA at www.ema-eda.com for more information.