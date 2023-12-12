ADLINK Technology: IMB-M47

ADLINK's IMB-M47 ATX Motherboard is a driving force behind industrial automation, supporting 12th and 13th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ processors, and delivering substantial improvements in performance, capacity, and GPU support through its seven PCIe slots, PCIe 5.0 compatibility, DDR5 memory, and 2.5GbE PoE capability.

Tailored for a range of industrial applications including automation, machine vision, factory automation, and logistics, the IMB-M47 features up to 128GB DDR5 memory at 4800MHz, supports three independent displays, offers USB 3.2 Gen2x2 (20Gb/s), 3x 2.5GbE LAN, multi-M.2 Key M, TPM 2.0 security, and PCIe 5.0 slots for high-performance add-on cards.

Optimized for the latest Intel processors, this motherboard blends efficiency and performance cores, bolstering edge applications with swift memory performance via DDR5 technology. With a commitment to technology leadership, ADLINK equips customers with the tools to harness the latest processors, streamline real-time graphics processing, and fuel innovation in Edge AI applications, solidifying its role in the future of industrial edge computing.

Intel®️ 13th Gen (Raptor Lake-S) and 12th Gen (Alder Lake-S) Core™️ Processors with Q670 chipset

4x 288-pin Long-DIMM DDR5 4400 MHz , up to 128GB (32GB per DIMM)

1x PCIe x16 (Gen5), 1x PCIe x8 (Gen5), 2x PCIe x4 (Gen4), 3x PCIe x1 (Gen3), 1x USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type C

5x USB 3.2 Gen2, 4x USB 2.0, 1x M.2 Key B, 1x M.2 Key E, 1x M.2 Key M, 6x COM, 8x SATA3

3x Intel®️ 2.5 Gigabit LAN

Supports Triple display, 1x HDMI 2.0b, 1x DP1.4a, 1x VGA

