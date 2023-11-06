Application Highlight: Advantech ARK 1221L Offers Embedded Power for Remote, Harsh Environs

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Efficient Edge computing requires high-powered processing paired with robustness, resiliency, and reliability. Without those elements, the whole system is likely to break down, figuratively and literally, at the slightest pressure. It’s also quite likely to get hacked.

Imagine a solar farm in open arid land in the southwestern United States, or a fuel station in the deep backcountry of northern Canada. In either of these situations or dozens of other hard-to-reach, but critical, operations, only an embedded system with the right power and toughness can effectively do the job.

The “right” embedded computer for the job must have wide operating temperature ranges, multi-core processors, and a ruggedized casing just to survive and continue operating and processing through thousands of hours and cycles at the Edge.

Case Studies

Depending on the deployment, batteries can be a critical element of a remote or embedded Edge system. To prevent failure, or see it coming, the batteries should be monitored carefully and protected from the elements. The best way to collect and monitor battery data, such as charging and discharging currents and the temperature of each cell, is via an embedded computer with a fanless design, a wide operating temperature, and rapid heat dissipation capabilities to make it suitable for operation in harsh industrial environments.

By the same token, such an embedded computer can also monitor and control a fuel station. for. It can collect critical fuel storage and consumption data from any connected site and send it to a central office, on-site server, or the cloud. This enables the fuel service company to optimize deliveries and use detailed visualization tools.

Advantech ARK-1221L

Advantech recently announced its newest addition to the ARK line of products, the ARK-1221L. This controller and embedded computer platform offers high-end performance, a compact form factor, real-time capabilities, support for industry-standard protocols, and advanced analytics.

The ARK-1221L is loaded with processing power from Intel’s Atom and Celeron lines, and an array of input and output options. The embedded OSs that come standard are Windows 10 IoT 64-bit and Ubuntu 20.4 ARK-1221L 64b. Specific features of the platform include:

Intel Atom x6413E Quad Core and Celeron N6210 Dual Core SoC

DIN-Rail system with essential I/O ports on front-side bezel

2 x Intel GbE and 2 x RS-232/422/485

Dual independent displays with one 4K HDMI and one 4K DP

1 x M.2 2280 B key with nano SIM holder and 1 x M.2 2230 E key

2 x USB 3.2 and 2 x USB 2.0

1 x full-size mPCIe

mSATA and 1 x 2.5" SATA storage device

12V ~ 28V wide range power input

Advantech DeviceOn support

What’s more, it’s been made resilient across the most critical parameters. For example:

Operating temperature with extended temperature peripherals: -40 to 60°C with 0.7 m/s air flow, and -20 to 60°C with 0.7 m/s air flow

Storage temperature from -40 to 85°C

Relative humidity tolerance of 95% at 40°C (non-condensing)

Vibration during operation with SSD: 3 Grms, IEC60068-2-64, random, 5~500 Hz, 1hr/axis (with wall mount)

Shock during operation with SSD: 30 G, IEC-60068-2-27, half sine, 11 ms duration (with wall mount)

EMC CE/FCC Class B, CCC, BSMI, UKCA

Safety UL, CB, CCC and BSMI, UKCA

The ARK-1221L is also customizable to many specific needs. Advantech offers optional features and externals like an AC to DC adaptor, 24V/2.5A 60W, 3-pin power cables at 183 cm in USA, EU, UK and PSE types, a 1M or a 3M lockable HDMI cable, CANBus cable, and ARK-1220F wall mount kit.

The ARK 1221 is a top-end embedded computer, loaded with capability for Edge computing, remote monitoring, and rugged design. Take a look and see how to make your next project at the embedded edge a whole lot tougher.