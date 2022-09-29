Can the Industrial PC Market Scale Any Further?

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this episode, Brandon is joined by Mathias Beer, Chief Product Officer at Ci4Rail, to discuss ModBlox7, a PICMG standard that helps regulate Box PCs to the rising prevalence of modularization and miniaturization.

Next, David Jones, Head of Marketing & Business Development for Intuitive Sensing Solutions at Infineon Technologies provides insight into the company’s smart sensors and reference designs.



Then, Associate Editor Tiera Oliver explores how Johnson Controls and Accenture are partnering to reduce building emissions with a suite of software solutions that integrate AI, digital twins, and more.



But first, Brandon and Rich talk connectivity that links you to your neighbors via Amazon Sidewalk — Amazon promises robust security to keep your home’s data safe, but the Insiders have mixed feelings.



This episode is sponsored by Infineon Technologies.