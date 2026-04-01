COMPUTEX 2026: Your Guide for Event Details, What to Expect, and Key Tips for Success

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

News

The embedded computing community and industry will convene at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 and Hall 2 during COMPUTEX 2026. The event will be held June 2nd to June 5th and will focus on “AI Together” as its unifying theme. Expect keynotes from serious industry players such as Intel, Qualcomm, and Marvell, amongst others.

At COMPUTEX 2026, top-class speakers from research, development, and practice will share their knowledge with you. They will discuss the state of the technology and possible future developments in the industry. Current topics will be highlighted in numerous expert lectures and panels. And, of course, there will be opportunities for intensive technical discussions and lots of networking opportunities.

The important thing to know is: if you are an engineer, product manager, embedded technology or design company of any size, even a startup, you should be booking your travel as soon as possible to be at COMPUTEX 2026.

Event Overview

The event focuses on technology, engineering, process, and product, both on the exhibit hall floor and in the conference rooms, full of top-class subject matter experts. COMPUTEX is a must-attend event in the industry for developers, system architects, product managers, and technical management.

The show will encompass the entire wide span of embedded computing topics, including key trending topics like Software Defined Vehicles, AI, Machine Learning, and Virtualized System Design, and the nuts-and-bolts Embedded Engineering topics like embedded software, hardware, security, M2M, IoT, semiconductor IP, and much more.

Conference Tips

A conference of this size and scope can certainly be a bit overwhelming, so it’s important to prepare in advance. You will want to book sessions early that require separate registration, make sure to RSVP for networking events, and make sure to save time to explore the exhibit halls during the day in between meetings.



Remember your business cards (or a QR code for scanning if you’re paperless), your phone charger, power bank, your show badge to get into every event, and your biggest smile because the networking is going to be a key part of your COMPUTEX success. Remember to introduce yourself and be clear about your goals to find partners, customers, and collaborators that will work well with your needs. Remember, some folks like to shake hands, others fist bump, and some will keep their distance, but no matter what, almost everyone you meet is also there to make a new connection.

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Exhibiting at COMPUTEX 2026? Visit 6 Things Every Exhibitor Should Do at Computex 2026.