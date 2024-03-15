Connect to the Embedded World with Sealevel at embedded world 2024

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Sealevel Systems During April 9-11, Sealevel Systems, Inc. will have an exhibition at embedded world 2024 (Hall 3, Stand 141) with a motto “Connecting the Embedded Community” focusing on the future of hardware design, M2M communication, vision, and edge technology.

International Introduction of Leading Industrial Computers

During the show, Sealevel will announce the Flexio Fanless Industrial Embedded Computers. The Flexio computers are ideal control solutions for automation, point-of-sale, test, medical, and security applications.

“Sealevel computers are established as the industry standard for embedded computing across defense, public safety, transportation, oil & gas, and renewable energy. With our new Flexio computers, we deliver that same reliability and recognized I/O expertise in products that are developed with industrial automation and control in mind,” said Earle Foster, Sr VP of Sales for Sealevel.

I/O & Computing Across Embedded Systems Demos

Serial I/O & Integration for OEMs & Industrial Control

Sealevel offers asynchronous and synchronous serial solutions

Digital & Analog for Manufacturing

Sealevel digital and analog I/O products monitor and control real-world signals from smart manufacturing lines to distributed control networks for robotics.

Embedded Computers & Touchscreen Controllers

Designed for factory automation, process control, and OEM applications, its embedded computing systems combine the reliability of a PLC with the industrial computing

Sealevel experts will be available showcasing the capabilities for standard, and flexible, carrier boards.

For more information about Sealevel at embedded world, email [email protected] or call +1 864.843.4343.