DFI Enables Edge AI Deployments with Compact Fanless System

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

December 01, 2022

News

DFI has plans to release a new 181.6mm x 57mm x 118.4mm, fanless Edge AI inference computer, the EC70A-TGU, powered by Intel® 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core™ processors and featuring 8GB of onboard memory for AI applications such as industrial automation, smart transportation, medical imaging, AMRs/AGVs, and more.

The EC70A-TGU is accompanied by the new Iris® Xe embedded graphics GPU for image and video stream processing in the aforementioned AI applications, as well as I/O comprised of up to 6 USB 3.1 ports, with the option for users to bridge additional sensors and devices.

Key Features:

  • Intel® 11th Generation Tiger Lake Core™ i7/i5/i3 processors
  • 8GB onboard memory and 1 SO-DIMM DDR4
  • Supports up to 4 LAN or 6 USB (by SKU)
  • Triple displays: 2 HDMI ([email protected]) + 1 VGA ([email protected])
  • Supports wide temperature operation: -20°C~60°C
  • Support M.2 B key 3042/3052 5G-NR module
  • Supports up to 15 years of the product lifecycle

For more information, visit: http://www.dfi.com

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

