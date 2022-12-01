DFI Enables Edge AI Deployments with Compact Fanless System

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

DFI has plans to release a new 181.6mm x 57mm x 118.4mm, fanless Edge AI inference computer, the EC70A-TGU, powered by Intel® 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core™ processors and featuring 8GB of onboard memory for AI applications such as industrial automation, smart transportation, medical imaging, AMRs/AGVs, and more.

The EC70A-TGU is accompanied by the new Iris® Xe embedded graphics GPU for image and video stream processing in the aforementioned AI applications, as well as I/O comprised of up to 6 USB 3.1 ports, with the option for users to bridge additional sensors and devices.

Key Features:

Intel® 11th Generation Tiger Lake Core™ i7/i5/i3 processors

8GB onboard memory and 1 SO-DIMM DDR4

Supports up to 4 LAN or 6 USB (by SKU)

Triple displays: 2 HDMI ([email protected]) + 1 VGA ([email protected])

Supports wide temperature operation: -20°C~60°C

Support M.2 B key 3042/3052 5G-NR module

Supports up to 15 years of the product lifecycle

For more information, visit: http://www.dfi.com