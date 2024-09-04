Embedded Computing Design

electronica Celebrates 60 with its Largest One Yet

By Chad Cox

September 04, 2024

Image Credit: electronica

In 1964, electronica premiered as Germany’s first trade fair exclusively for electronic components. Over the past 60 years, it has been a platform for highlighting innovations in the global electronics industry. This year’s exhibition will be held  from November 12 to 15, and for the first time, it will occupy all 18 exhibition halls. The theme of 2024 will center on the future vision of an all-electric society.

The first electronica comprised of 407 companies from 16 countries, two thirds of them outside of Germany, including the U.S., Great Britain, and France. “electronica has become an indispensable platform for all companies in the electronics industry, from key players to startups,” says Exhibition Director Katja Stolle.

electonica milestones include the introduction of microprocessors in the 1970s, the growth of mobile communication in the 1980s and 1990s, and the rapid digitalization of the 2000s, driven by the expansion of wireless Internet.

“The current booking status proves that once again, as 2024 will be the first time we fill all 18 exhibition halls, together with SEMICON Europa in two halls,” adds Caroline Pannier, Deputy Exhibition Director. “That shows that electronica is more important than ever for tackling the challenges facing society at a time when electronics is shaping our everyday lives more than ever.”

For more information, visit electronica.de/en.

