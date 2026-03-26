Embedded Executive: Dealing With the Massive Power Draw in Data Centers | Infineon

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Industrial power conversion is somewhat of an obscure topic, but nonetheless, super-important for people designing any type of platform or equipment for the industrial space.

At the top of that list, and the application that’s responsible for changing our designs seemingly overnight, is the data center. Efficiently powering these data centers is key because they consume lots of power, and they are popping up in more places than originally expected.

To help understand how to deal with these key issues, I spoke to Steve Tateosian, Infineon Technologies’ (https://www.infineon.com/products/power) Senior VP for its IoT, Compute and Wireless Business Unit, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast (https://www.embedded-computing.com/em...) .