Embedded Solutions Video with Sealevel Systems: Rugged Systems Needn't Break the Bank

December 20, 2024

Video

 

Sealevel Systems produces some of the most rugged embedded computers that you may ever come across. And for many applications, they are a perfect fit. But if your application requirements are slightly lower, like you don’t need to deal with the highest levels of shock and vibration or the most extreme temperatures, Sealevel now has an offering for you. And it comes at a price point that’s likely easier on your budget. Hear more about the company’s new line in this video with Doug Trent, Sealevel Systems’ Inside Sales Manager.

 

