Embedded Computing Design

Littelfuse Announces Precise Electrical Height Update to its KSC2 Tactile Switch Series

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 07, 2024

News

Image Credit: Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc. announced an update to its C&K Switches KSC2 Sealed Tactile Switch product line with Precise Electrical Height. The KSC2 series is ideal for surface-mount technology (SMT) and is IP67-rated with 3.5 mm high momentary-action tactile switch featuring a soft actuator.

“This newly specified feature (Electrical Height) demonstrates the decades of experiences the Littelfuse engineers have when it comes to the integration of our products into the final application, as well as the level of control we have on our manufacturing capabilities,” said Jeremy Hebras, Vice President Digital & Technical Developments, Electronics Business Unit at Littelfuse.

Markets and Applications:

Medical:

  • Surgical tools, healthcare wearables

Transportation:

  • Door handles, window lifters, steering wheel columns

Consumer:

  • Power tools, lawnmowers, snow blowers

Industrial:

  • Elevators, automation, machinery

Features and Benefits:

  • Electrical Height of Sealed Tactile Switch: Consistent electrical connections
  • IP67 Rating: Resistance to dust and water up to 1 meter for 30 minutes
  • Compatibility with Lead-Free Reflow Soldering: Environmentally friendly lead-free RoHS-compliant soldering processes
  • Soft Actuator (3.5 mm high): Precise operation offering soft touch and consistent activation

Hebras concludes, "By committing to the switch electrical height on this popular series, together with its tight tolerance, we are helping our customers to optimally design their products, obtain the most qualitative and consistent haptic and performance results, and ultimately enhance their product's quality."

For more information, visit littelfuse.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Consumer
Consumer - Smartphones & Wearables
Healthcare
Healthcare - Personal Medical Devices
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
AI & Machine Learning
Image Credit: OnLogic
OnLogic Adds Consulting Service for AI Customization and Design

August 8, 2024

MORE
Consumer
Orca Semiconductor Features Customized Analog Solutions for Smart Health and Smart Factory

June 25, 2024

MORE
Industrial
Revolutionizing Safety: Unveiling the Power of Safety Bubble Detectors in Robotics

August 7, 2024

MORE
Security
Enhancing Secure Memory with CPU-Enforced Tagging

July 19, 2024

MORE