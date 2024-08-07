Littelfuse Announces Precise Electrical Height Update to its KSC2 Tactile Switch Series

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Littelfuse Littelfuse, Inc. announced an update to its C&K Switches KSC2 Sealed Tactile Switch product line with Precise Electrical Height. The KSC2 series is ideal for surface-mount technology (SMT) and is IP67-rated with 3.5 mm high momentary-action tactile switch featuring a soft actuator.

“This newly specified feature (Electrical Height) demonstrates the decades of experiences the Littelfuse engineers have when it comes to the integration of our products into the final application, as well as the level of control we have on our manufacturing capabilities,” said Jeremy Hebras, Vice President Digital & Technical Developments, Electronics Business Unit at Littelfuse.

Markets and Applications:

Medical:

Surgical tools, healthcare wearables

Transportation:

Door handles, window lifters, steering wheel columns

Consumer:

Power tools, lawnmowers, snow blowers

Industrial:

Elevators, automation, machinery

Features and Benefits:

Electrical Height of Sealed Tactile Switch: Consistent electrical connections

IP67 Rating: Resistance to dust and water up to 1 meter for 30 minutes

Compatibility with Lead-Free Reflow Soldering: Environmentally friendly lead-free RoHS-compliant soldering processes

Soft Actuator (3.5 mm high): Precise operation offering soft touch and consistent activation

Hebras concludes, "By committing to the switch electrical height on this popular series, together with its tight tolerance, we are helping our customers to optimally design their products, obtain the most qualitative and consistent haptic and performance results, and ultimately enhance their product's quality."

For more information, visit littelfuse.com.