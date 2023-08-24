Embedded Computing Design

Move and Sort with Cincoze's Industrial CPUs

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 24, 2023

News

Image Credit: Cincoze

Cincoze is ever expanding its designs to further innovate smart logistics utilizing its DI-1100 and DV-1000 series embedded computers in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and industrial sorting applications.

AMRs

As the size of an A5 paper, DI-1100 series comes with an 8th-gen Intel Core Whiskey Lake-U series processor (i7/i5/i3) supporting real-time dynamic detection and obstacle avoidance. I/O options include 1GbE LAN, USB, and COM to simply connect to cameras and sensors. Real-time communication, tracking, and positioning is made possible by the DI-1100’s two mini PCIe slots for expanding Wi-Fi, GPS, and 4G capabilities.

Parcel Sorting

The DV-1000 series was designed for fanless, cableless, and anti-vibration requirements meeting MIL-STD-810G military standards for shock and vibration resistance. in sorting operations. It’s powered by a 9th/8th-gen Intel Core processor managing the multi-tasking protocols of barcode scanning and image recognition. The DV-1000 comes with a wide temperature range (-40 - 70°C), wide voltage input (9-48 VDC), overvoltage, overcurrent, and ESD protection.

For more information, visit cincoze.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

