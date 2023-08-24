Move and Sort with Cincoze's Industrial CPUs

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Cincoze Cincoze is ever expanding its designs to further innovate smart logistics utilizing its DI-1100 and DV-1000 series embedded computers in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and industrial sorting applications.

AMRs

As the size of an A5 paper, DI-1100 series comes with an 8th-gen Intel Core Whiskey Lake-U series processor (i7/i5/i3) supporting real-time dynamic detection and obstacle avoidance. I/O options include 1GbE LAN, USB, and COM to simply connect to cameras and sensors. Real-time communication, tracking, and positioning is made possible by the DI-1100’s two mini PCIe slots for expanding Wi-Fi, GPS, and 4G capabilities.

Parcel Sorting

The DV-1000 series was designed for fanless, cableless, and anti-vibration requirements meeting MIL-STD-810G military standards for shock and vibration resistance. in sorting operations. It’s powered by a 9th/8th-gen Intel Core processor managing the multi-tasking protocols of barcode scanning and image recognition. The DV-1000 comes with a wide temperature range (-40 - 70°C), wide voltage input (9-48 VDC), overvoltage, overcurrent, and ESD protection.

