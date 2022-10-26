Embedded Computing Design

NXP at Electronica

October 26, 2022

Press Release

Image Provided by NXP

Every day, new breakthroughs redefine how devices anticipate and automate to make the connected world better, safer and more secure. At electronica 2022, NXP is revealing ideas for the intelligent edge that you can build upon. From battery management, fast charging, load balancing across entire grids and beyond, see how NXP’s robust, open architecture electrification solutions enable safer, more secure two-way communication from electrified endpoints to the cloud.

Join us in person to see advances across industrial, smart home, enablement, and automotive applications that can take design leaps ahead.

If you are interested in an on-site briefing, please reach out to us. We’ll be happy to schedule a meeting with an NXP representative.

Get Insights from Our Experts

Reserve an in-person seat to hear our experts addressing the latest industry topics.

  • CEO Roundtable with NXP CEO Kurt Sievers: How can the electronics industry contribute to protecting the climate and creating an all-electric society? | Nov 14, 2022 at 5 PM CET
  • Augmented BMS Performance through Cloud Connection and AI | Nov 14, 2022, eAS Conference
  • NXP and Fraunhofer IISB collaborate on Innovation of Advanced BMS Solutions | Nov 14, 2022, eAS Conference
  • How to make the Software Defined Vehicle a Reality | Nov 16, 2022, Embedded Platform Conference
  • How Smart Can We Live? | Nov 16, 2022, Embedded Forum
  • UWB and the dawn of human-activity recognition | Nov 17, 2022, Wireless Congress

You can find us at Trade Fair Center Messe München, Booth C2 578. See floorplan.

Booth Hours:

November 15-17, 2022 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM CEST (UTC+2)

November 18, 2022 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM CEST (UTC+2)

