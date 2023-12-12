PHYTEC: phyBOARD®️-i.MX 6 Development Kit

Image Credit: PHYTEC

Product Description:

The kit is based on the phyBOARD-i.MX 6 Single Board Computer. It features the phyCORE®️-i.MX 6 SOM, which is highly scalable and supports NXP i.MX 6Solo, Dual, or Quad processor variants and with the configuration options for DDR3, eMMC, and SLC NAND. Combining cost efficiency and high demand performance the phyCORE-i.MX 6 is suited well for deployment in a broad range of solutions.