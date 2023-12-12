PHYTEC: phyBOARD®️-i.MX 6 Development Kit
December 12, 2023
Product
Product Description:
The kit is based on the phyBOARD-i.MX 6 Single Board Computer. It features the phyCORE®️-i.MX 6 SOM, which is highly scalable and supports NXP i.MX 6Solo, Dual, or Quad processor variants and with the configuration options for DDR3, eMMC, and SLC NAND. Combining cost efficiency and high demand performance the phyCORE-i.MX 6 is suited well for deployment in a broad range of solutions.
Highlights:
- NXP i.MX 6 Quad 1 GHz
- 1 GB DDR3 RAM
- 1 GB NAND Flash
- 4 kB EEPROM
- 1x Gigabit Ethernet PHY
- 280-pin (2x connectors) interconnect
Product Website Link:https://www.phytec.com/product/phyboard-i-mx-6-development-kit/
Datasheet Link:https://phytec.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/phyCORE_i.MX6_release.pdf