POLYRACK TECH-GROUP Will Have You Covered at embedded world 2024
March 13, 2024
News
The POLYRACK TECH-GROUP will be bringing its enclosure and system solutions to embedded world 2024. Located in Hall 3, booth 255 will be solutions utilizing standard plastics (e.g. PP, PMMA, ABS, PS), engineering plastics (e.g. PC, PA, POM, PBT), and high-performance plastics (e.g. PVDF, PPS, PEEK, LCP). Other booth highlights will be focusing on development-related preparation for CE and UL approval and simulation-supported component analysis via filling and warpage analysis.
Hands On Exhibits:
FrameTEC:
- Industrial desktop case for 19" racks with many configuration options and exchangeable components
PanelPC 2:
- Industrial grade (-20°C to +70°C) PanelPC case designed for PCAP with screen diagonals from 10.1" to 21.5" and options for cover glasses
EmbedTEC SFF:
- Aluminum desktop case for embedded boards like embedded NUC (eNuc) - pico-ITX (pITX, 2.5") - SMARC - QSeven - SBC's (e.g. "Raspberry Pi "*)
For more information, visit polyrack.com.
