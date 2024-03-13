POLYRACK TECH-GROUP Will Have You Covered at embedded world 2024

Image Credit: POLYRACK TECH-GROUP

The POLYRACK TECH-GROUP will be bringing its enclosure and system solutions to embedded world 2024. Located in Hall 3, booth 255 will be solutions utilizing standard plastics (e.g. PP, PMMA, ABS, PS), engineering plastics (e.g. PC, PA, POM, PBT), and high-performance plastics (e.g. PVDF, PPS, PEEK, LCP). Other booth highlights will be focusing on development-related preparation for CE and UL approval and simulation-supported component analysis via filling and warpage analysis.