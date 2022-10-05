PQSecure Technologies Earns DARPA Embedded Entrepreneurship Initiative Grant to Propel Development of Quantum Computers for National Security

Press Release

Image Provided by PQSecure Technologies

BOCA RATON, FL. PQSecure Technologies, LLC., a Florida-based quantum-safe cybersecurity designer and IP developer company, announced today a grant received from the DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) Embedded Entrepreneurship Initiative (EEI). This grant will accelerate PQSecure Technologies’ ability to continue to bring innovations and security at the age of quantum computers born for national security to the commercial market.

The goal of the EEI is to accelerate DARPA-funded transformational innovations to products for dual impact in the defense and commercial markets. DARPA has teamed up with IQT Emerge, an effort within In-Q-Tel (IQT), to support the development of government-funded technologies and keep the national security community at the forefront of innovation. “We’re thrilled to support commercialization efforts of new technologies, like those being developed at PQSecure, which will allow for greater utility and impact across both the defense and commercial markets,” says Simon Davidson, EVP at IQT Emerge. This prestigious DARPA EEI award advances PQSecure’s access to investors, corporate partners, and entrepreneurs to help guide the commercial growth of PQSecure’s Quantum-Safe Architectures Fit for Embedded Systems (QSAFE).

QSAFE is a suite of hybrid pre- and post-quantum cryptographic solutions based on lattice-based cryptography recommended by National Institute for Standardization and Technology (NIST) as well as National Security Agency (NSA) to replace current public key cryptography systems which are vulnerable to quantum attacks. QSAFE has been pursued by defense and commercial customers for deployment in smart embedded IoT systems.

Being a pioneer and forward thinker on post-quantum cryptographic solutions with support to NIST algorithms, companies such as Microchip, Xilinx, Lattice Semi, and ARM partnered with PQSecure to fulfill challenging quantum-resistant cryptography deployment and implementation requirements in their next generation products. QSAFE is a great fit for size, weight, and power (SWaP)-constrained devices with capabilities to operate in 5G settings with low-latency, high reliability, and assurance against physical attacks such as side-channel attacks.

“Since the launch of the company, we have been focused on delivering quantum-resistant cryptographic solutions and IPs for embedded systems and cloud applications for banking and financial institutions,” says Dr. Reza Azarderakhsh, Co-Founder and CEO, PQSecure Technologies. “This grant will accelerate our capabilities to grow as an organization, scale our business and technology, and deliver something truly game changing to the commercial markets.”

About PQSecure Technologies:

Founded in 2017, PQSecure Technologies designs, develops, deploys, and integrates quantum-resistant cryptographic solutions for hyper-scale hyper-connected IoT devices for commercial and defense industry. Utilizing deep domain expertise with a strong patent portfolio, PQSecure Technologies is building highly scalable, agile, and reconfigurable quantum-safe cryptographic hardware IPs and software libraries to help customers to adopt and integrate seamlessly with low footprint and minimal overhead. For more information, please visit http://www.pqsecurity.com.