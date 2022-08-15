Product of the Week: SINTRONES’ ABOX-5211(P) Series Fanless Box PC

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Industrial IoT and Industry 4.0 technologies are revolutionizing the way manufacturers develop, deploy, and maintain operations within factory facilities to improve production efficiency. Some of these advancements include AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles) and AMRs (Autonomous Mobile Robots) that assist human operators with tasks that not only enable greater accuracy but also save time and costs.

Embedded within these robots are industrial computers like SINTRONES’ ABOX-5211(P) series, which allows users to develop carrier- or service-type AMRs that can perform actions across factories, like delivery, picking, disinfecting, and more. The ABOX-5211 features a 10th generation Intel Core™ i9 processor, Q470E Intel chipset, and built-in Intel UHD Graphics 630 and 610 cards for suitable AI performance, graphics, and display.

The fanless box PC for edge AI GPU computing is ideal for factory automation, service robots, smart retail, AIoT, and cellular V2X applications, as well as critical industrial IoT deployments with an operating temperature of -40~70°C.

The ABOX-5211 Series in Action

The graphics compute mentioned above features a max resolution of 4096 x 2340 via one of the two DisplayPort 1.2 operating at 60Hz. The four USB 3.2 operating at 10 Gbps and four USB 3.2 at 5 Gbps for 9 to 60V enable input AI computing processes. Additionally, the edge AI computer offers one DDR4 with 3200MHz of memory and one SO-DIMM for up to 64 GB of memory, with three M.2 2280 M key support NVMe SSD storage and dual hot swappable SATA storage RAID of 0,1, and 5.

With a single-side I/O panel design, the ABOX-5211 provides eight RJ45 GbE and eight optional PoE (Power-over-Ethernet) connectors for ethernet networking. Additional support is provided via the seven Intel i210-AT and one i219LM, with support for iAMT ethernet controllers. The controllers provide onboard support for PXE and WOL for power on and booting. Wireless network transmitting is an essential feature for automated facilities, which is why the ABOX-5211 also includes dual SIM card slots with support for 5G and LTE communication.

More I/O options for audio, digital interfacing, and further expansion include:

1x line- out, 1x mic-in;

8x DI (5 to 60VDC) and 4x DO (5VDC, 100mA)

1x M.2 B Key 3042/3052 for WWAN (USB3.0) with dual SIM slot

1x M.2 A-E Key 2230 slot for Wi-Fi (PCIe and USB)

2x Full Mini-PCIe Slots (with support for DIP switch enabled/disabled SMBus interface)

The fanless box PC enables environmental support for humidity at 10% RH – 90% RH (non-condensing), vibration with the SSD certified and tested under the following: IEC60068-2-64, 5andom at [email protected]~500Hz, 1hr/axis, in addition to certification under MIL-STD-810G, Method 514.6, Procedure I, Cat.4, and Operating. Shock is supported operating under the following: MIL-STD-810G, Method 516.6, Procedure I, and Trucks and semi-trailers=15G (11ms) with SSD.

The ABOX-5211 is compatible with the 64bit Windows 10 and Ubutnu 20.04 operating systems.

Getting Started with the ABOX-5211 Edge AI GPU Computer

The ABOX-5211(P) Fanless Box PC series offers 9V to 60V of DC power input with various options for power protection and management via automatic recovery short circuit protection, vehicle power ignition, and a power-off delay setting through BIOS and software. The solution also includes a backup battery option that provides an average of 10 minutes of operation via an internal battery kit.

For application and program monitoring, the ABOX-5211 features a watchdog timer with 1 ~ 255 level reset, and additional security via the TPM 2.0 for hardware-based security.

For more information about the ABOX-5211 Edge AI GPU Computer from SINTRONES, the company provides an inquiry form that can be accessed here.

For additional resources, visit:

Product page: https://www.sintrones.com/ABOX-5211.html

Datasheet: https://www.sintrones.com/datasheets/ABOX-5211.pdf