Rugged Science: RCX-3000-PEG

Product

Image Credit: Rugged Science

Product Description:

The RCX-3000-PEG is an Expandable GPU-accelerated System powered by 14th/13th/12th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i9/i7/i5/i3 Processor. The RCX-3000 PEG provides scalability with support for up to 7 PCIe expansions, making it capable of supporting a max 1800W power budget for dual 900W NVIDIA or AMD 2-slot full-length graphics card for AI and inferencing. Additionally, the RCX-3000 PEG offers rich I/O, including 2 GigE LAN with TSN, 4 USB 3.2 Gen 2, 4 COM, 32 Isolated DIO, 3 SIM card sockets, 1 Mini PCIe socket and provides 4 SATA for 2.5” SSD/HDD Tray. It also provides 2 front-access M.2 Key M SSD Trays for data storage. For industrial deployments, it features operating temperature range from -25°C to 45°C, and flexible power input options ranging from DC 16V to 50 and AC 90V to 220V.

The RCX-3000 PEG delivers workstation-grade computing capability, making it ideal for High-Speed AOI, 3D Mapping, Rolling Stock, and any Edge AI applications.

Highlights:

Workstation-grade 14th/13th/12th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ i9/i7/i5/i3 Processor (Raptor Lake-S) running with Intel®️ R680E PCH supports max 65W TDP CPU

Max 1800W power budget supports dual 900W NVIDIA®️ or AMD 2-slot full-length graphics card

Expansion :Up to 7 Slot PCIe expansions with PCIe 4.0 x16/PCIe 4.0 x8 and PCIe x4 signals

2 Front-access M.2 and 2 2.5" SSD Tray, multiple 5G/ Wi-Fi/4G/LTE/GPRS/UMTS

4 DisplayPort up to 4K resolution, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type C with a max speed of 20Gbps data transfer supported, 2 Independent 2.5G LAN with Intel®️ TSN

Product Website Link:https://www.ruggedscience.com/industrial-computers/nvidia-gpu-computers/rcx-3000-peg-dual-nvidia-gpu-industrial-computer

Datasheet Link:https://www.ruggedscience.com/sites/default/files/products/downloads/RCX-3000_PEG_RS_web_0.pdf

