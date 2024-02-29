Embedded Computing Design

SEPA's HZ30B Chip Cooler is Small, but Cool

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 29, 2024

News

Image Credit: SEPA Europe

SEPA Europe introduced its HZ30B, an active chip cooler featuring an innovative method utilizing an integrated MF17B05 RaAxial mini fan housed within an aluminum pinbloc heat sink rather than being conventionally surface-mounted. The overall height of the HZ30B is 8mm and delivers a thermal resistance of 4.7 K/W.

The chip cooler weighs 11 g and is ideal in environments where low-noise operation is desired. To simplify installation, the solution mounts without the need for drilling. Designed with a durable MagFix sleeve bearing, the MF17B05 is engineered to operate at temperatures up to 80°C, with a low power consumption of only 0.3 W at 5VDC.

According to SEPA, the HZ30B has a lifespan of 400000 hours and can be equipped with a tacho output for monitoring. SEPA will be showcasing the HZ30B at embedded world 2024.

For more information, visit sepa-europe.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
Topic Tags
AI & Machine Learning
Image Credit: IMAGO
IMAGO to Capture embedded world 2024 with its NVIDIA Powered AI Vision Cam XM2

February 27, 2024

MORE
Automotive
Scoping Out the Software-Defined Vehicle: The Benefits of OTA Updates & Open Source

February 23, 2024

MORE
Healthcare
Medical Aid with Wincomm's AI Assisted Panel PC

February 6, 2024

MORE
Software & OS
Raspberry P4 B board mounted on a Kuman touchscreen.
Deep Dive: A Complete Automated Yocto-Linux Build Setup for RaspberryPi

February 26, 2024

MORE