Smith to Share its Accomplishments at electronica
October 29, 2024
News
Smith will exhibit at electronica Munich 2024 from Tuesday, November 12, to Friday, November 15. It will be present in Hall B5 at Booth 331 to showcase its supply chain solutions. “Smith has been in the business of providing tailored solutions to the industry’s most complex supply chain challenges for more than 40 years,” said Mark Bollinger, Smith’s Chief Globalization Officer. “Our team of experts is excited to return to electronica Munich and share the many advancements we’ve made over the last two years with our global partners.”
Booth Highlights:
40th Anniversary Celebration Wednesday, November 13
- Smith will be hosting a birthday party to celebrate 40 years in business. Attendees are encouraged to stop by for a toast and sweet treat after lunch.
Podcast Day With Supply Chain Connect
Thursday, November 14, Smith will be hosting a variety of activities at its booth from 8:30 AM – 2:30 PM in partnership with Supply Chain Connect.
- Todd Burke, President of Global Business Development, will explore the evolving role of the independent distributor and how Smith has positioned itself as a global leader for more than 40 years.
- Todd Snow, Vice President of Global Purchasing, will discuss solutions for excess inventory, including SmithTrade, the company’s exclusive online marketplace for buying, bidding on, and selling excess inventory. He will also provide insights on expected market trends for 2025.
- Mark Bollinger, Chief Globalization Officer, will highlight the company’s long-standing commitment to sustainability, explaining how it drives Smith’s supply chain operations and why environmental conscientiousness is critical for partnerships in today’s business landscape.
For more information, visit smithweb.com.