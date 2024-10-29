Smith to Share its Accomplishments at electronica

Image Credit: Smith

Smith will exhibit at electronica Munich 2024 from Tuesday, November 12, to Friday, November 15. It will be present in Hall B5 at Booth 331 to showcase its supply chain solutions. “Smith has been in the business of providing tailored solutions to the industry’s most complex supply chain challenges for more than 40 years,” said Mark Bollinger, Smith’s Chief Globalization Officer. “Our team of experts is excited to return to electronica Munich and share the many advancements we’ve made over the last two years with our global partners.”

