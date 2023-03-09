The Road to embedded world ’23: Taipei, Taiwan, Chefree Technology Corp.

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Chefree Technology Corp. will be in hall 1 booth 278 at embedded world ’23 delivering expert advice on its industrial displays amongst others.

Highlights:

The family Model series integrates DC/DC, LED driver, and touch controller together into one board, offering same pin definition with one connector output. The series supports display size ranges from 5” to 12.1”.

The new all-in-one board is an advanced series of the family model. It integrates not only DC/DC, LED driver, and touch controller together, but also HDMI, VGA, DP interfaces into one board. This slimmer design has a simple plug & play mechanism, and the interfaces can be customized to serve different requirements.

Paper Display is reflective display technology, offering size ranges from 1.45”- 21.5”. It is sunlight readable, no backlight required, and ultralow power consumption.

Himax AI Solution supports movement, face detection, and face recognition. This smart sensing solution is ready to use, having standard interface and API with ultralow power consumption.

The antimicrobial Corning Gorilla cover glass has proven to show a consistent [3 log (>99.9%)] microbial reduction rate against a broad range of bacteria under the JIS Z 2801 test protocol. It is long-lasting, durable, and easy to clean.

Industrial Display

Focus on:

Longevity

Wide temperature

Rugged structure design

Suitable for

HMI

IPC

Medical

Vehicle

Display Feature

High brightness up to 1000 nits

Wide temperature from -30℃ to +85℃

Welcome customized requests.

Benefits of Capacitive Touchscreen Technology

Less pressure on the screen

The ways of operating capacitive touchscreens hinge on the human body’s electrical current, therefore capacitive touchscreens require less pressure to operate than resistive touchscreens.

Durability

Capacitive touchscreens are more durable, foreign particles, dirt and minor damages won’t affect their function.

Advanced visibility

Devices with capacitive touchscreen have an exceptional quality picture, due to their use of a glass layer. Comparatively, resistive touchscreen devices use a plastic layer, which does not produce this same high-quality picture.

Customized solutions:

Standard products: From 3.5" up to 23.8"

Structure : G/G, G/F, G/F/F solution

Touch controller IC :EETI, ILITEK, Sitronix

Cover Lens : Soda Lime glass, Gorilla glass, Corning Antimicrobial Glass

Coating: AG, AR, AF coating

Anti-explosion film and anti-UV film

The operating temperature can reach up to -40~+85 degrees

Surface hardness: >6H

Transmittance: >85%

Support 10-point multi-touch, glove, water, thick glass touch

For more information before the show, visit chefree.com.