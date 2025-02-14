The Road to embedded world: APLEX Technology Showcases Cutting-Edge Industrial Panel PCs

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: APLEX APLEX Technology will be exhibiting at booth 3-642 during this year’s embedded world. On display will be its, PhanTAM-921CPH IP66/IP69K stainless steel panel PC, AUHMI-816CP – Modular Design Rugged HMI for Edge AI Smart Manufacturing, and its ABOS-921DP – Button-Integrated Panel PC.

PhanTAM-921CPH IP66/IP69K stainless steel panel PC

Designed for industrial applications, APLEX Technology Inc.’s PhanTAM-921CPH stainless steel panel PC features an 11th Gen Intel Core i3/i5 processor. Its SUS304/SUS316 stainless steel casing prevents corrosion, bacterial contamination, and oxidation. With an IP66/IP69K rating and waterproof M12 connectors, it withstands high-pressure water situations.

Built with a true flat front bezel and an ultra-slim frame, the PhanTAM-921CPH maintains rugged durability without compromising on weight. Its waterproof cover for wireless antennas and FDA-grade hygienic bolts with blue NBR silicone rubber O-ring sealing offer enhanced protection against contamination.

Supporting floor stands, yoke mounts, VESA mounts, and swing arm kits, the PhanTAM-921CPH is designed for applications including food & beverage automation, clean rooms, pharmaceutical production, and chemical processing environments.

Features

21.5" New Generation Stainless Steel Panel PC

11th Gen. Intel Core i3/i5 Processor

True Flat Front Bezel and Slim Front Frame Design

Grade SUS304 Stainless Steel Enclosure (Grade SUS316 for Option)

IP66/IP69K Rated with M12 Connectors

Special Hygienic Bolts on Rear Case

Waterproof Wireless Antenna Covers to Solve the Bend Damage

Easy to Clean

Support Ergonomic Versatile Mounting: VESA Mount / Floor Stand / Swing Arm Mount

AUHMI-816CP – Modular Design Rugged HMI for Edge AI Smart Manufacturing

The AUHMI-816CP is a compact, ultra-narrow bezel HMI powered by an Intel Celeron N97 processor. Its IP66-rated front bezel offers exceptional protection from dust and water, while the rugged die-cast aluminum back cover, featuring a heat sink, enhances thermal management and system longevity.

Built with a modular approach, it enables easy customization, smooth upgrades, and scalable I/O expansion, ensuring cost efficiency and adaptability. Additionally, it features a complete sunlight-readable display solution, incorporating high brightness, auto-dimming, optical bonding, ceramic ink-painted touch, and optional AG/AR/AF LCD coatings.

The AUHMI-816CP is ideal for industrial smart manufacturing, process control, edge AI computing, EV chargers, kiosks and outdoor applications.

Features:

15.6" Industrial Grade Multi-touch Panel PC

Intel N97 Processor (Alder Lake-N)

IP66 Front Panel and Aluminum Narrow Bezel Design

Support 1 x DDR5 4800MHz SO-DIMM

7H Anti-scratch Projected Capacitive Multi-touch Screen

Support Sunlight-Readable Solution (Optional)

Fanless Design

ABOS-921DP – Button-Integrated Panel PC

The ABOS-921DP panel PC offers a combination of touchscreen and physical push buttons for precise and efficient operation. It includes three preset buttons for start, stop, and reset, as well as three additional configurable buttons to support custom user processes.

The ABOS-921DP incorporates an emergency stop button for rapid process termination, enhancing safety in critical situations. A front-panel USB 2.0 port allows quick access to connectivity and data transfer. For user convenience, optional aluminum left-right handle brackets and a keyboard holder support more precise and comfortable operation.

An integrated I/O cover and flexible swing arm mounting kit help manage cables effectively, making installation easier. Featuring a fully IP65-rated waterproof enclosure, the ABOS-921DP delivers superior protection against water and dust ingress, ensuring long-lasting durability.Designed for intuitive operation, ABOS-921DP integrates diverse functionalities to reduce human error, enhance productivity, and ensure precise task execution.

It is the perfect solution for processing machines in smart manufacturing, including smart factories, process control, production lines, smart machine tools, CNC machines, milling machines, motion control systems, and robotic arms.

Features:

21.5” Button-Integrated Panel PC

Projected Capacitive Touch Screen

12th Gen. Intel Core i3/i5 Processor

IP65 Full Sealed Aluminum CNC Construction

Slim Front Frame at Front Bezel

Built-in Functional Buttons for Intuitive Operation

Support Swing Arm Mount

Wide Range DC 9~36V Power Input

