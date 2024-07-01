Velasea Announces Strategic Partnership with Cincoze for Computer Vision Applications

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Velasea

Henderson, Nevada. Velasea has announced its strategic partnership with Cincoze, where Velasea will start developing Cincoze Industrial PCs for automation and computer vision applications. Leveraging Cincoze’s innovations, Velasea will design high-performing solutions to meet specialized needs in manufacturing, railway, in-vehicle, warehouse and logistics, energy, and security and surveillance.

"We are thrilled to partner with Cincoze, a company that shares our commitment to quality and innovation," said Kevin Cosbey, Director of Embedded Solutions of Velasea. "This collaboration allows us to expand our offerings and provide our clients with state-of-the-art industrial PCs that enhance efficiency, safety, and productivity in their operations."

The collaboration will utilize Velasea’s proficiency in OEM services and solutions to enhance Cincoze's rugged PCs designed to operate in harsh environments. According to Velasea, combining its comprehensive service capabilities with Cincoze’s innovative technology will create a new standard for industrial automation and computer vision systems.

"Velasea's expertise in OEM services complements our vision of delivering high-quality, innovative solutions to the industrial market," said Cindy Lin, Marketing Director of Cincoze. "We are confident that this partnership will enhance the capabilities of our industrial PCs and expand their reach across new markets."

For more information, visit velasea.com and cincoze.com.

