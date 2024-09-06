AAEON Utilizes Intel for its PICO-ASL4 and GENE-ASL6 for Edge Applications

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: AAEON

AAEON released the PICO-ASL4 and GENE-ASL6, both with the new Intel Atom x7000RE Processor Series for the Edge (formerly Amston Lake).

PICO-ASL4

The PICO-ASL4 is built on the 100mm x 72mm PICO-ITX form factor and delivers options that include dual LAN, six USB ports, Intel Time Coordinated Computing, and Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN). It eliminates the standard heat spreader and utilizes a slim, all-in-one heatsink, resulting in a compact board with an operating temperature of -40°C to 85°C. According to AAEON, the PICO-ASL4 differentiates itself from earlier models with its SODIMM-based system memory, which supports up to 16GB of DDR5.

It features dual LAN ports (both 2.5GbE and 1GbE), dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, HDMI 1.4 port, four COM port headers, a 4-bit GPIO, and SMBus/I2C. LVDS and optional eDP 1.4 allow two simultaneous displays. Ideal applications include smart transportation and manufacturing.

GENE-ASL6

This board allows for three simultaneous displays via its HDMI, VGA, and LVDS interfaces, and supports audio functionality with Line-In, Line-Out, microphone options, as well as three LAN ports, each operating at 2.5 GbE.

For serial communication, the GENE-ASL6 utilizes four COM connectors (two RS-232/422/485 and two RS-232), an 8-bit GPIO, and SMBus/I2C. Expansion options such as an M.2 2230 E-Key, an M.2 3052 B-Key, a Nano SIM card slot, and a full-size mSATA/mPCIe slot, all facilitating the integration of wireless communication modules for Wi-Fi and 5G and high-speed storage solutions.

Operating temperature is between -40°C to 85°C making it ideal for edge gateway and digital signage applications.

For more information, visit www.aaeon.com.