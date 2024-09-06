Embedded Computing Design

AAEON Utilizes Intel for its PICO-ASL4 and GENE-ASL6 for Edge Applications

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 06, 2024

News

AAEON Utilizes Intel for its PICO-ASL4 and GENE-ASL6 for Edge Applications
Image Credit: AAEON

AAEON released the PICO-ASL4 and GENE-ASL6, both with the new Intel Atom x7000RE Processor Series for the Edge (formerly Amston Lake).

PICO-ASL4

The PICO-ASL4 is built on the 100mm x 72mm PICO-ITX form factor and delivers options that include dual LAN, six USB ports, Intel Time Coordinated Computing, and Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN). It eliminates the standard heat spreader and utilizes a slim, all-in-one heatsink, resulting in a compact board with an operating temperature of -40°C to 85°C. According to AAEON, the PICO-ASL4 differentiates itself from earlier models with its SODIMM-based system memory, which supports up to 16GB of DDR5.

It features dual LAN ports (both 2.5GbE and 1GbE), dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, HDMI 1.4 port, four COM port headers, a 4-bit GPIO, and SMBus/I2C. LVDS and optional eDP 1.4 allow two simultaneous displays. Ideal applications include smart transportation and manufacturing.

GENE-ASL6

This board allows for three simultaneous displays via its HDMI, VGA, and LVDS interfaces, and supports audio functionality with Line-In, Line-Out, microphone options, as well as three LAN ports, each operating at 2.5 GbE.

For serial communication, the GENE-ASL6 utilizes four COM connectors (two RS-232/422/485 and two RS-232), an 8-bit GPIO, and SMBus/I2C. Expansion options such as an M.2 2230 E-Key, an M.2 3052 B-Key, a Nano SIM card slot, and a full-size mSATA/mPCIe slot, all facilitating the integration of wireless communication modules for Wi-Fi and 5G and high-speed storage solutions.

Operating temperature is between -40°C to 85°C making it ideal for edge gateway and digital signage applications.

For more information, visit www.aaeon.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Edge Computing
IoT - Gateways
Processing
Analog & Power
Image Credit: Energous Corporation
Energous Wireless Power Solutions Earns Full FCC Certification for its Energous 2W PowerBridge Transmitter System

September 5, 2024

MORE
AI & Machine Learning
AMD Extends SoC Portfolio with New Versal Series Gen 2 Devices for AI-Driven Embedded Systems

September 4, 2024

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: Enclustra
Spectrum Monitoring of Very Wide-bandwidth (4.096 GS/s Complex) Signals

August 27, 2024

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: AAEON
AAEON Utilizes Intel for its PICO-ASL4 and GENE-ASL6 for Edge Applications

September 6, 2024

MORE